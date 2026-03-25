Namibia: Keetmanshoop Municipality Faces Water Supply Disruption Over N$32 Million Debt to NamWater

The Keetmanshoop municipality is racing to pay NamWater N$31.6 million to avoid a bulk water supply disruption, following nine months of non-payment.

This amount represents 33.3% of the municipality's outstanding N$95-million debt, which NamWater says must be paid to avoid disconnection.

In a letter issued by NamWater on 9 March, chief executive Abraham Kanime says the Keetmanshoop municipality must pay at least 33.3% of its debt and make a commitment to pay an additional amount towards its debt on a monthly basis, apart form the current account.

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"The last payment received from Keetmanshoop municipality was nine months ago, in August last year.

Should the municipality fail to honour this request, we will regrettably be forced to disrupt bulk water supply to the institution," he says.

Kanime says unpaid water bills have reached N$2.8 billion as of 30 November 2025, and town councils account for the largest share of this outstanding debt.

He says water tankers would be provided to schools, hospitals and prisons to reduce the impact of water cuts on critical services.

Following the warning, the municipality has moved to disconnect defaulting residents and institutions in an effort to collect money before tomorrow.

In a notice to residents, acting chief executive Desiree Boois says customers with outstanding balances as of 31 January this year would face disconnection from 10h00 today.

"Once disconnected, upfront payments of 10% would be required from pensioners and vulnerable members of society, 25% to 50% payment from the public, and 100% payment from government institutions and businesses, including the reconnecting fee," she says.

Frustrated Keetmanshoop residents who say they are paid up clients have called on the municipality to ensure they pay NamWater promptly.

Resident Anton Klukowski says it would be unfair for paid up residents to be punished because of those who fail to pay.

"But many times we hear that residents do pay here and there.

What happens to that money? Why doesn't the council pay that money to NamWater?" he asks.

Last month, NamWater said it would suspend water supply to Rehoboth, but the suspension was halted after the town's political leaders met with NamWater.

Rehoboth owes NamWater N$150 million.