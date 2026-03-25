Namibia: National Assembly Finds Shaningwa Did Not Use F-Word

24 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The National Assembly has cleared Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa of using the f-word in the parliament.

It says such an utterance was not to be found in recordings.

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced this on Tuesday.

She was responding to Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) chief whip Rodrick Likando, who asked about the ruling on the matter.

"I've made a ruling already in this house. I've consulted the Hansard [official recording] and there is no such mentioning you are alleging," the speaker said.

The alleged incident occurred last year, with the speaker at the time advising parliamentarians to wait for the records of the session to determine whether Shaningwa indeed said "f*ck you" to IPC member Linoovene Hishoono, whose turn it was to speak during a discussion.

Members are advised to always maintain the order and decorum of the parliament and to treat each other, visitors, guests, presiding members, and staff with respect and dignity.

Another rule stipulates that a member may not use defamatory, offensive, provocative, abusive, insulting, disrespectful, unbecoming, or unparliamentary words or language, nor offensive, unbecoming, or threatening gestures during proceedings.

Likando on Tuesday cast doubts on the findings, suggesting that the house must be provided with such recordings to ensure transparency in future.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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