Uganda: Police Vacate Bobi Wine's Magere Home After Two-Month Siege

Police have completely withdrawn from the private residence of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, in Magere, Wakiso District, ending a heavy two-month deployment that had effectively turned the property into a restricted zone.

When this publication visited the Magere home on Tuesday afternoon, there were no visible police officers, military personnel, or roadblocks anywhere on or around the property.

The once heavily guarded residence was free of security presence, and local residents confirmed that the last security vehicles left the area early Tuesday morning.

The withdrawal directly contradicts the position police commanders presented before a parliamentary committee only weeks ago, where they insisted the heavy deployment around Bobi Wine's home was purely "for security purposes" to protect the premises and prevent any breach of peace.

No official explanation has been issued by the Uganda Police Force or the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the sudden withdrawal.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Katumba could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The sudden and complete vacating of the residence has sparked speculation among political observers that the move could be linked to ongoing back-channel negotiations between the NUP and the government.