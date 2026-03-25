Rwanda: World TB Day - Death Rate Drops By Over 95% in Rwanda

Rwanda joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Tuberculosis Day on March 24 at Gasabo District headquarters in Kigali under the theme: "Together we can end tuberculosis."

The number of deaths caused by TB has declined from 77 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 3.4 per 100,000 people in 2024--a 95.6 percent reduction, according to the Global TB Report 2025.

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Tuberculosis is among the top 10 diseases causing the highest number of deaths worldwide, and it is also one of the opportunistic infections that commonly affect people living with HIV.

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According to 2024 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 10.7 million people globally fell ill with TB, and 1.23 million died from it, including 150,000 people living with HIV.

Dr. Yves Mucyo Habimana, Acting Division Manager for TB and other respiratory communicable diseases at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said that the number of TB patients has decreased from 238 cases per 100,000 people in 2000 to 62 cases per 100,000 people in 2024.

Habimana noted that to reduce deaths and lower the number of infections, the country has implemented several measures, including increasing the role of community health workers in raising awareness about TB prevention and encouraging early testing.

"Community health workers account for 27 percent of all detected TB cases in the country. They also help monitor patients who choose to take TB medication from their homes within their communities," he said.

Other measures include introducing modern equipment in all hospitals and some health centers that can quickly diagnose TB, such as GeneXpert machines.

Authorities have also implemented a targeted programme to actively search for TB among high-risk groups, such as prisoners and miners, using chest X-ray technology supported by artificial intelligence. All necessary TB treatment is provided free of charge.

The country is also promoting the use of technology in health facilities to monitor patients and conduct evaluations. Community health workers have begun using smartphones equipped with this technology to screen for various diseases, including TB.

Dr. Habimana noted that although Rwanda has made commendable progress, the fight to eliminate TB continues due to remaining challenges, mainly related to public awareness and understanding of the disease.

The 2020 Demographic and Health Survey showed that only 68 percent of respondents had adequate knowledge about how TB is transmitted, its symptoms, and prevention methods.

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The official noted that tuberculosis mainly affects people with weakened immune systems, making their bodies less able to fight infections.

"Anyone who has a cough lasting two weeks or more is strongly encouraged to visit a health facility for testing and early treatment," he said.