Malawi: Miss Malawi 2025 Thandi Chisi Named Among Wealth Magazine's 100 Influential Women 2026

Miss Malawi 2025, Thandi Chisi, has added another milestone to her growing list of achievements after being recognized as one of Wealth Magazine Malawi's 100 Influential Women 2026.

The recognition places her among some of the country's most impactful women across various sectors who are driving change and transforming lives in their communities.

Reacting to the honor, Chisi described the recognition as both humbling and motivating.

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"It is a great honor to be recognized among so many women who are doing great things to change their communities and transform lives," she said. "This award is a testament to what we can achieve as women when we stay focused and give back to our communities in the spirit of give to gain."

Her remarks reflect a growing personal brand that is rooted not just in pageantry, but in purpose, impact, and community development.

Speaking during the announcement, Hary Chima, Managing Executive of Wealth Magazine Malawi, emphasized the importance of recognizing women's contributions to national development.

"Women are the foundation of most families, and their impact in society goes a long way," he said.

"This year, in the fourth edition of the Wealth Magazine Malawi 100 Influential Women, we have recognized 100 outstanding women, including the amazing Thandi Chisi, Miss Malawi 2025.

"Chisi's recognition comes at a time when she is increasingly active in community work, particularly in advocating for education, youth empowerment, and women's development.

Her influence continues to grow beyond the crown, positioning her as a role model and a credible voice for change.

For many observers, her inclusion on the list signals a shift in how beauty queens are perceived in Malawi, from figures of entertainment to leaders who can drive real social impact.

As her profile continues to rise, Thandi Chisi is emerging as a strong partner for organizations, brands, and initiatives looking to invest in empowerment, leadership, and community transformation.

Her journey is becoming more than a personal success story.

It is a reflection of what is possible when purpose meets opportunity.