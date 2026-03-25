Uganda: Mityana Officials Protest Reopening of Closed School Without Clearance

The reopening of Bright Way Junior School Kalangaalo has sparked controversy in Mityana District after authorities reported that the school resumed operations without official clearance.

The school, located in Kalangaalo, had earlier been closed by the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Prossy Mwanjuzi, following allegations that the headteacher physically assaulted a pupil and that the institution was operating without the required authorization.

Officials said the closure was intended to protect the welfare of learners and ensure compliance with government regulations.

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However, the situation has taken a new turn after reports emerged that the school was recently reopened following the intervention of the area Member of Parliament, Kibedi Nsegumire, despite the institution not meeting the conditions set by authorities.

Nsegumire defended the decision, arguing that the closure was unfair and that the matter could have been resolved through administrative procedures rather than shutting down the school.

"The school was closed in a way that created unnecessary disruption," he said. "The mistake that was made could have been addressed through proper procedures instead of closing the school and affecting learners and parents who had already paid school fees."

Education officials in the district maintain that the closure was justified, noting that the school lacked a valid license to operate. Authorities had earlier issued a notice outlining several irregularities, including the absence of proper registration and authorization.

RDC Criticizes Political Interference

Mwanjuzi strongly criticized the reopening of the school without clearance, describing the move as political interference that undermines lawful procedures.

"What happened is unfortunate," she said. "Reopening the school without following the required legal process amounts to cheap politics. Leaders should avoid politicizing sensitive issues such as the safety and welfare of children."

She added that security authorities have launched investigations into the matter, with further action expected upon completion.

Meanwhile, the teacher accused of assaulting the pupil, Bukenya Amooti, was arrested and later arraigned in court. Authorities say he is expected to face several charges related to the alleged assault as investigations continue.

The incident has raised broader concerns among education stakeholders in Mityana District about the need for stricter enforcement of school licensing regulations and stronger protection for learners.