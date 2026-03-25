Uganda: Over 7,000 Former Special Police Constables Begin Training for Private Security Roles

Over 7,000 former Election Special Police Constables have commenced a one-month intensive training program at the Uganda Police Counter Terrorism Training School, preparing them for integration into private security organisations across the country.

The trainees, initially recruited to support election security operations, are transitioning into the private sector following the expiry of their contracts with the Uganda Police Force.

Speaking at the launch, Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of general training, Moses Byabagye, who represented the Director of Human Resource Development and Training, said the initiative aims to provide alternative employment while strengthening Uganda's private security capacity.

"As Police, we are grateful to the private security organisations for absorbing these young men and women. After their contracts expired, this program offers them a new opportunity for formal employment," Byabagye said.

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The training is being conducted in partnership with the Uganda Private Security Association (UPSA), which coordinates private security firms nationwide.

UPSA Chairman Grace Matsiko commended Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba for initiating the collaboration that has enabled the smooth absorption of the former constables.

"We are grateful for this support because these young people would otherwise have been left jobless. This program ensures they transition smoothly into the private security sector," Matsiko said.

The training covers key areas including law enforcement, crime detection and investigations, customer care, and understanding the private security mandate.

Trainees will later be deployed based on their skills and qualifications, with opportunities extending beyond guarding roles to specialized fields such as ICT and investigations.

According to the Commandant of the Olilim training school, SSP Oloka, the exercise has attracted 7,122 trainees from across the country, including 5,048 males and 2,074 females.

Officials emphasized that the program is also intended to standardize training within the private security sector, improve professionalism, and address previous gaps caused by inconsistent training among private guards.