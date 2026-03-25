Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Commends Outgoing Russian Ambassador for Strengthening Uganda-Russia Ties

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has commended the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Uganda, Vladlen Semivolos, for his pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing strategic military cooperation.

During a formal farewell meeting at the Special Forces Command (SFC) Headquarters in Entebbe on Tuesday, Gen Muhoozi expressed deep appreciation for Ambassador Semivolos' dedicated service over the past four years and five months.

He noted that the ambassador's tenure has been marked by significant milestones in defence collaboration, mutual trust, and sustained diplomatic engagement.

"The bond between Uganda and Russia remains unbreakable," Gen Muhoozi said, emphasizing that the relationship is grounded in a shared historical foundation and a commitment to regional and international stability.

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He highlighted Russia's substantial contribution to the modernization and professionalization of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), particularly through technical cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, and specialized military collaboration that enhance Uganda's national security architecture.

These efforts, he said, have strengthened the country's ability to address emerging security threats, safeguard its borders, and execute complex operations effectively.

Gen Muhoozi described Russia's continued support as a reflection of the depth and resilience of the bilateral partnership, noting that defence cooperation remains a cornerstone of Uganda-Russia relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Semivolos expressed satisfaction with progress achieved during his tenure, citing significant advances in diplomatic, economic, and security ties. He highlighted ongoing efforts to formalize cooperation through several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in sectors including tourism, agriculture, and immigration.

Among the notable initiatives underway is a reciprocal visa-waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, expected to facilitate smoother engagement and strengthen institutional linkages between the two countries.

Ambassador Semivolos reaffirmed Russia's commitment to sustaining and expanding its partnership with Uganda, expressing confidence in the continued growth of bilateral relations.

Gen Muhoozi, while wishing the outgoing envoy success in future assignments, reaffirmed the UPDF's readiness to further deepen military and diplomatic cooperation with Russia.

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He noted that regular high-level exchange visits between the two nations reflect the strength and continuity of the relationship.