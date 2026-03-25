Uganda: Court of Appeal Sits in Mbale to Tackle Case Backlog and Expand Access to Justice

The Court of Appeal of Uganda has commenced a two-day criminal session in Mbale, with 30 appeals scheduled for hearing in a move aimed at improving access to justice and reducing the region's growing case backlog.

The session, which began on March 24, 2026, and concludes on March 25, was officially flagged off by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, who serves as both a Justice of the Court of Appeal and the Court's Administrator.

The panel presiding over the appeals includes Justice Hellen Obura, Justice Eva Luswata (appearing virtually), and Justice Florence Nakachwa.

According to the cause list signed by Registrar HW Rukundo Allen Owembabazi, the majority of appeals stem from serious criminal convictions. Murder cases account for 12 appeals, followed by 10 related to aggravated defilement.

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Aggravated robbery constitutes four appeals, while others involve charges such as kidnap with intent to murder, rape, and manslaughter.

Notably, four appeals have been filed by the State, challenging acquittals in cases involving murder, aggravated defilement, and aggravated robbery.

Speaking ahead of the session, Justice Kiryabwire reaffirmed Mbale's strategic role in the Judiciary's decentralisation agenda, noting that the city has already been gazetted as a future regional base for the Court of Appeal.

He called on stakeholders to protect land designated for the court, warning against encroachment and urging collective responsibility in preserving it.

He also emphasized the need to rethink traditional justice delivery approaches, pointing out that courts alone cannot resolve all disputes.

Justice Kiryabwire advocated for broader adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), plea bargaining, and the Alternative Justice System, which incorporates cultural and religious leaders in dispute resolution.

"These mechanisms must complement formal litigation," he said, adding that collaboration among stakeholders--including police, prisons, legal practitioners, and civic leaders--is essential.

The session also highlights ongoing reforms under the Judiciary's transformation agenda, including the rollout of the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS).

The system is expected to improve efficiency through digital case tracking, automated notifications, and enhanced access to court services.

Welcoming the appellate court, Justice Lubega Farouq, Head of the Mbale High Court Circuit, praised the initiative for bringing appellate services closer to the people.

He revealed that the High Court in Mbale is currently handling 3,976 cases, with 1,827 classified as backlog--representing 45.9 percent of the total caseload.

Justice Lubega cited key operational challenges, including understaffing, lack of ECCMIS rollout, unreliable internet connectivity, and underutilized transcription equipment due to absence of trained personnel.

He also raised concerns about the unfenced land allocated for the Court of Appeal, which remains vulnerable to encroachment.

Despite these challenges, he noted progress in ADR, with 16 cases successfully resolved through mediation between January and February this year, and called for greater uptake of such mechanisms.

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Representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Senior Assistant DPP Sam Oola highlighted gaps in service coverage, noting that the office operates in 10 districts but lacks presence in Butebo, Namisindwa, and Kween.

He said this has affected timely case processing and pointed to additional challenges such as missing court files, delays in cause-listing cases involving accused persons on bail, and disruptions caused by judicial transfers.

On behalf of the Uganda Law Society, Eastern Uganda representative Eddie Nangulu expressed concern over persistent delays in handling appeals, urging reforms to ensure timely justice.

The Mbale session reflects the Judiciary's broader effort to decentralize services, reduce backlog, and modernize justice delivery systems across Uganda.