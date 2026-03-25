Rwanda: Will Any of These Bal Records Be Broken in 2026?

The sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League 2026 (BAL) is just around the corner, with Rwandan debutants RSSB Tigers among the 12 teams set to battle for the title, currently held by Al Ahli Tripoli.

The 2026 season will be staged across three African cities--Pretoria, Rabat, and Kigali--from March 27 to May 31.

With several historic milestones achieved in recent seasons, the big question remains: will any of these records be broken this year?

Times Sport highlights some of the standout BAL records to watch:

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Most Threes in a BAL game

On April 30, 2023, Will Perry set a BAL three-point record with his nine triples, helping Ferroviario da Beira to a 109-97 win over SLAC. Two years later, on June 13, 2025, APR's Axel Mpoyo broke the record when he shot 10-for-17 from behind the arc in a 123-90 third-place win over Al Ittihad Alexandria.

While Mpoyo returns to the big stage with RSSB Tigers hoping to write more history, more stars will be looking to chase his record at any cost.

Most free-throws made in a BAL game

On the day that Jean Jacques Boissy struggled with his outside shooting, the Senegalese shooting guard excelled at the free-throw line, setting a BAL record with 16 out of 17 successful shots as he helped AS Douanes beat Petro de Luanda 96-82. This historic feat took place on May 24, 2023.

ALSO READ: Four things to know about RSSB Tigers ahead of BAL 2026

Most steals in a BAL game

Childe Dundao is renowned for his aggressive style of play at both ends of the court. When Petro de Luanda need him to disrupt their opponents' offence, he is often on hand to help. So it came as no surprise when the reigning AfroBasket MVP set a new BAL record with eight steals, helping Petro de Luanda to a 92-56 victory over South Sudan's Cobra Sports on April 12, 2022.

Most block shots in a BAL game

Two of the most renowned rim protectors in African basketball currently hold the BAL record for the most blocked shots in a single game.

On April 9, 2022, Egyptian Anas Mahmoud helped Zamalek to an 80-63 win over Cobra Sport with his seven blocks. Then, two years later on April 22, 2024, Khaman Maluach equalled the BAL block record in the City Oilers' 79-68 loss to Al Ahly Ly.

Most rebounds by a player in a BAL game

While there have been several impressive rebounding performances in the last five BAL seasons, none come close to Mayan Kiir's record-breaking 22 rebounds on April 9, 2022, when Cobra Sports lost 80-63 to Zamalek.

BAL's assist record

As of today, two players will hold the BAL record for the most assists in a single game, with these remarkable feats occurring just nine days apart.

First, on March 6, 2022, Adonis Filer dished out 16 assists when his former side Rwanda Energy Group (REG) beat AS Sale 91-87. Then, on March 15, 2022, Hameed Tarif Ali of Dakar Université Club (DUC) also achieved 16 assists, though his team lost 91-86 to AS Sale.

BAL's scoring record

Terrell Stoglin (2022) and Will Perry (2023) set a BAL scoring record for the most points scored in a game (41), but it didn't take long before Jo Lual-Acuil enhanced his 2024 MVP credentials, setting a new BAL record with his 42 points as he helped Al Ahly Ly beat City Oilers 110-78 in Cairo.

The South Sudanese star added 13 rebounds and 4 block shots to complete the historic mark.

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Most assists in a BAL game by a team

US Monastir set a new BAL record with 32 assists when they defeated Cape Town Tigers 106-67 on May 22, 2022.

Most steals in a BAL game by a team

The Rivers Hoopers hold the league record for the most steals in a single game. They set this record with 18 steals in their 79-59 win against Stade Malien on April 13, 2025.

Most rebounds in a BAL game (team)

On May 11, 2025, Rivers Hoopers outlasted APR 78-71 in a double overtime game, finishing with a league-record 65 rebounds.

Most 3s in a BAL game by a team

On the final day of the 2025 season, Rwanda's APR concluded their campaign in style with a resounding 123-90 victory over Egypt's Al Ittihad Alexandria, largely due to their record-breaking 26 three-pointers.

As of today, the 123 points remain the most ever scored by a team.