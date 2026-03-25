South Africa: Western Cape Water Levels Drop, Six Months' Supply Remains - South African News Briefs - March 25, 2026

Western Cape Water Levels Drop, Six Months' Supply Remains

The Western Cape has at least six month s of water remaining in its dams before they're depleted, reports EWN. The province's six largest dams are currently at 48.8% capacity. The Theewaterskloof Dam, which accounts for 51% of the province’s water supply, has dropped by 18% and now stands at 47.4%. The Western Cape Water and Sanitation Department said that below-average rainfall in the region has limited water inflow into dams and rivers. According to the report, high water consumption, leaks, and aging infrastructure are also contributing to declining dam levels. Despite the decline, the provincial Water and Sanitation Department said that there is currently no imminent "Day Zero" threat. She said the department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure taps do not run dry .

AKA's Father Slams Airing of Death Footage at Madlanga Commission

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has received a letter from Tony Forbes, father of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, reports SABC News. Forbes expressed his "extreme disappointment" over the airing of his son’s final moments at the Commission last week during the testimony of Organised Crime Unit Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. The Commission has acknowledged the concern but says it will address the matter privately. Testimony by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi detailed early investigations into the 2023 murders of AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoene. Nkosi told the Commission that he had been involved in the early stages of the investigation. He informed the Commission that Motsoane was the nephew of the taxi tycoon and businessman, Mthakathi Mswazi.

Limpopo Taxi Shutdown Called Off

A planned taxi shutdown in Limpopo has been called off, with the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) confirming that all services will operate as normal, reports EWN. The proposed strike, initially circulated on social media, was withdrawn to avoid major disruption for thousands of commuters who rely on taxis daily. The council says it will continue engaging stakeholders through lawful channels to resolve outstanding issues, while urging operators and drivers to maintain safe and professional service.

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