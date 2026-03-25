Eritrean Football National Team Finalizes Preparation

Asmara, 24 March 2026 - Mr. Dirar Fesehaye, member of the Public Relations Office of the Commission of Culture and Sports, who is with the National Team in Morocco, indicated that the Eritrean Football National Team has finalized its preparation for the first-leg match against the Eswatini National Team in the qualifiers for the 2027 African Nations Cup.

Mr. Dirar went on to say that all the professional players currently playing in football leagues in various countries who were called by the Eritrean Football Federation have joined the national team and are available for the game with full confidence and in good condition.