Rwanda, UK Climate Experts Discuss How to Unlock Green Finance

25 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

More than 150 global leaders have gathered in Kigali for the UK-Rwanda Climate Partnership Conference, taking place from March 24 to 25 at the Rubirizi Campus.

The event, held under the theme "Catalysing Green Investment in Africa: The UK-Rwanda Climate Partnership," aims to unlock green finance and scale up climate innovation across the continent.

The two-day conference, convened by the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain, brings together stakeholders from government, finance, industry, academia, and development agencies.

Participants are exploring how climate ambition can be translated into investment-ready systems capable of attracting long-term capital.

Read the original article on New Times.

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