Rwanda: Rapper NLE Choppa to Headline Fuego Fest in Kigali

American rapper and YouTuber NLE Choppa is set to perform in Kigali for the first time at the upcoming Fuego Fest, tentatively scheduled for June 24.

While details surrounding his performance remain limited, sources told The New Times that Evolve Music Group, the festival organisers, have reached an agreement with the rapper to headline the concert.

Born in Memphis in 2002, NLE Choppa began his music career in 2018 and quickly rose to global fame. The 23-year-old is widely recognised for hit tracks such as Shotta Flow, Do It Again, Walk Em Down, and Slut Me Out.

Diez Dola drops first track off debut album

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Four days have gone since Rwandan artiste Diez Dola released his new song Extra Stamina, marking his return after a seven-month hiatus.

The track is part of his highly anticipated debut album, Propaganda, set for release in June. The album will feature 12 songs, with another single expected in May ahead of the full project drop. The remaining tracks will be unveiled on the official release date.

Kanye West's 12th album release set for March 27

Global rap icon Kanye West, now widely known as Ye, is preparing to release his 12th studio album titled Bully.

The project is scheduled for release on March 27 following multiple delays over the past year. It will be distributed through independent media company Gamma, marking another step in his push for creative control and independence in the music industry.

Bully has already generated significant attention due to its prolonged rollout and shifting release dates, as well as its timing amid Kanye's efforts to reshape his public image.