Kenya: Govt Rolls Out Maize Seedling Subsidies of Up to Sh6, 560

25 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has directed the Kenya Seed Company to cut subsidize maize seedling to cushion farmers amid the start of planting season.

A circular shared by the State Department for Agriculture Permanent Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh shows that a 25 kilogram of maize seedling will be subsidize by Sh6, 560 and 1 kg by Sh260.

The cut follows a Presidential directive that directed reduction in input prices to reduce farm input costs.

"As you are aware, the Government has allocated Kenya Shillings Two Billion (Kshs. 2,000,000,000) to the Kenya Seed Company to facilitate the immediate implementation of the maize seed subsidy programme," the PS said.

"To realize the desired objectives of the programme, Kenya Seed Company is directed to reduce the prices of maize seeds as follows."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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