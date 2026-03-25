Ethiopia's Digital Vision, Ai Initiative Key to Accelerating Transformation - Indian Ambassador

Addis Ababa — India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, has commended the country's leadership for its forward-looking digital vision, noting that the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy is laying a strong foundation for technology-driven and inclusive development.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), he said Ethiopia's leadership has taken bold steps to integrate technology into national development, particularly in light of its large and youthful population.

With more than 70 percent of the population under the age of 30, leveraging digital technologies is essential to address development challenges and ensure sustainable growth, he added.

According to him, the government's efforts to expand access to affordable and high-quality data infrastructure are creating a strong backbone for innovation, supported by skilled and educated manpower.

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"The Government of Ethiopia has taken many steps to make the high-quality data accessible and affordable to the populations and that creates a very strong backbone aided with educated and talented manpower to come up with AI-based solutions."

Ambassador Rai noted that emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, are becoming increasingly critical across sectors such as economic development, digital identity, education, health, and banking.

Building on this progress, he stated that Ethiopia's digital policy framework is comprehensive and forward looking, with strong potential to implement solutions at population scale.

"We see that many solutions developed elsewhere can be tailored into Ethiopian solutions to address local challenges," the Ambassador said.

He also highlighted Ethiopia's strategic location in the Horn of Africa and its rapid economic growth over the past decades, noting that several African countries are looking to Ethiopia as a model for transformation.

"Although there are many African countries who have AI policy, Ethiopia's AI policy is far more forward looking and it has all the competencies to implement the solutions at population scale, which is a very important aspect in the field of technology."

The Ambassador underscored the importance of continental collaboration, citing frameworks such as Agenda 2063, and suggested that successful digital solutions could be showcased through the African Union for wider adoption across Africa.

Ethiopia launched its Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy is aimed at transforming the country into a digitally enabled economy.

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The strategy focuses on expanding digital infrastructure, improving connectivity, and promoting innovation to enhance public service delivery and economic productivity.

The government has also prioritized human capital development and technological capacity building, recognizing digital skills as critical to future growth.