Kenya: The 'Snake Under the Bed' Undermining Kenya's Governance

Nairobi — On March 13, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson David Oginde likened corruption in Kenya to a "snake under the bed" -- hidden, dangerous, and capable of striking when least expected.

Speaking at Pan Africa Christian University during the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum, Oginde cautioned that ignoring corruption because it appears manageable is a "dangerous illusion."

"The most dangerous snake is not the one crossing the road in broad daylight. The most dangerous snake [is] the one hidden in the room where people believe they are safe. Ignoring corruption is like allowing a snake to remain in your house because it might eat rats. Eventually, it will strike," he told students, academics, and civic leaders.

His warning underscores what governance experts call Kenya's enduring "ethics gap" -- the widening divide between the country's constitutional ideals of leadership and the everyday reality of political and administrative practice.

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For decades, high-profile corruption scandals have shaken Kenya's institutions, often involving billions of shillings and protracted court battles.

The Anglo-Leasing scandal, emerging in the early 2000s, remains emblematic. In January 2024, businessman Deepak Kamani, his brother Rashmi Kamani, and three former senior officials were acquitted of conspiracy to defraud the government over a Sh7 billion contract, after the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case.

Other major controversies include the misappropriation at the National Youth Service, where courts froze Sh6.1 billion over alleged fictitious contracts, and controversies surrounding the Arror and Kimwarer dams, involving tens of billions of shillings.

"Every time you steal from public coffers, you sign a death certificate for a child who'll die in a hospital with no drugs. Corruption in Kenya isn't an abstract crime committed on paper; it's a blood trail," said lawyer Willis Otieno on March 20.

"It means an ambulance that never arrives, a classroom without books, a mother turned away from a ward because oxygen ran out. Every stolen shilling translates to a life shortened; a dream smothered."

Governance challenge

Kenya's corruption problem is reflected in global rankings. The 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International gave Kenya a score of 30/100, below the global average of 42 and the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 32, placing the country 130th out of 182 nations.

For citizens, the consequences are tangible: underfunded hospitals, overcrowded schools, and stalled infrastructure projects.

A recent Transparency International Kenya study, Political Economy Analysis of the Leadership and Integrity Vetting Framework in Kenya, highlights a structural tension: the constitutional vision for ethical leadership often collides with political realities.

"The gap between constitutional principles and practice results from the prioritisation of the interests of political elites," the report notes.

Vetting processes at parliamentary and county assembly levels often become formalities, with public participation having little impact.

Despite these challenges, anti-corruption agencies have intensified efforts. The EACC expanded investigations, asset recovery operations, and public education campaigns.

In the 2024-2025 financial year, the commission processed 4,183 corruption complaints, launched 1,846 investigations, and forwarded 175 case files to prosecutors. Courts concluded 54 cases, resulting in 33 convictions.

Asset recovery has become central to enforcement. Investigators traced Sh22.9 billion in suspected corrupt assets, recovered Sh3.4 billion, and filed numerous lawsuits seeking forfeiture.

"Asset recovery sends the clearest signal that corruption does not pay," said EACC Chief Executive Abdi Mohamud.

The agency has also proposed constitutional amendments to strengthen integrity enforcement, particularly provisions allowing candidates to run for office while appealing corruption convictions.

"Corruption thrives in gaps within our legal and constitutional frameworks. Leaders found to have violated integrity standards can still contest leadership positions because an appeal is pending, eroding the foundation of ethical governance," Mohamud noted

Judiciary's Balancing Act

Courts must balance constitutional principles with fundamental rights, including the presumption of innocence, which allows individuals facing corruption allegations to contest elections until appeals conclude.

Concerns have also touched the judiciary itself. On February 3, Chief Justice Martha Koome convened senior legal practitioners, including Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, Senior Counsel Nelson Havi, and Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo, to discuss integrity, access to justice, and systemic challenges.

"The engagement focused on strengthening collaboration between the LSK, justice sector actors, and the Judiciary, addressing concerns about corruption in the administration of justice, and exploring shared solutions to enhance efficiency, integrity, public confidence, and the rule of law," Koome said.

Oginde emphasizes that tackling corruption requires more than prosecutions. Leadership at all levels sets society's ethical tone.

"When leaders tolerate wrongdoing, integrity becomes optional," he told the forum. He stressed that corruption typically requires more than one participant and thrives when society normalizes unethical practices.

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Quoting anti-corruption advocate John Githongo, Oginde warned that public complacency allows graft to flourish.

High stakes

Kenya's anti-corruption battle coincides with efforts to attract investment, strengthen institutions, and accelerate economic growth. Credible governance is central to these ambitions.

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi proposed public hangings for corrupt officials if elected, citing repeated failures to hold culprits accountable.

"People who have stolen public money will be hanged in public. As long as they are alive, they will continue to cause problems," Mwangi said, noting that thorough legal processes would precede any punishment.

President William Ruto has repeatedly pledged to combat corruption, calling it the greatest threat to Kenya's 2010 Constitution. He emphasized curbing graft in public procurement and promised proactive interventions when signs of abuse emerge.

Oginde framed the challenge starkly: Kenya's youthful population, innovation, and natural resources offer enormous promise, yet corruption threatens to undermine it.

"Corruption does not make systems work better. It benefits a few while damaging society. Until the 'snake under the bed' is confronted, Kenya's quest for ethical leadership and public trust will remain unfinished."