Kenya: Third Contingent of 208 Kenyan Police Returns From Haiti Mission

The contingent, part of a larger Kenyan-led MSS deployment, was tasked with assisting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

Nairobi — A third group of 208 Kenyan police officers returned home Tuesday after completing their deployment in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, the National Police Service (NPS) said.

The officers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where they were welcomed by National Security Adviser Dr. Monicah Juma and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

They were accompanied by senior officials, including Deputy National Security Adviser Joseph Boinnet, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Chief of Staff for the Administration Police Service James Kamau, and NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

The contingent, part of a larger Kenyan-led MSS deployment, was tasked with assisting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

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"The 208 officers who returned formed part of a larger contingent deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gang violence, restoring public safety, and securing critical infrastructure," NPS said Wednesday.

The officers helped safeguard vital facilities, including airports, seaports, road networks, and transport corridors, ensuring civilian safety and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

They also supported institutional rebuilding, contributing to the Haiti National Police Academy and the re-establishment of the Armed Forces College.

Speaking at the reception, Dr. Juma praised the officers for their professionalism, commitment, and integrity, noting that their service had brought pride to both the NPS and the nation. S

he encouraged them to share lessons learned to strengthen future local and international operations.

Inspector General Kanja commended the officers for their discipline and dedication, assuring them of continued welfare support, including mental health and counselling services as part of the post-mission debrief.

Senior officers present included Dr. Masoud Mwinyi, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police Service; Ranson Lolmodoni, Commandant of the General Service Unit; Davis Lomwatu, Commandant of the Border Police Unit; Isaac Alimaa, Commandant of the National Police College Embakasi 'A'; and Bernard Mbatha, Deputy Commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

This follows the return of the second contingent last week.

The Kenya-led MSS mission, deployed in June 2024, transitioned to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in October 2025, which now includes approximately 5,500 personnel from Kenya and other contributing nations such as Chad.