Kenya: DCI Arrests Three Robbery Suspects, Recover Firearm in Kirinyaga Operation

Nairobi — Detectives in Kirinyaga have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Ngong, recovering a firearm and other evidence in a coordinated police operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it made the arrests on Tuesday at around 0104 hours in the Makutano-Ngomongo area, following actionable intelligence.

The operation involved a joint team from Ngong Police Station, DCI, and officers from Mwea-Makutano Police Post.

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The suspects have been identified as Alex Wanjiku, alias Aleko; Job Wachira Wanjohi; and Francis Kinyanjui Wanjiku, alias Kinyaa.

They are believed to be linked to a robbery on March 12, 2025, during which a victim was shot and seriously injured.

"The trio is believed to be behind a recent violent robbery incident in Ngong on 12th March 2025, during which a victim was shot and seriously injured," DCI said.

During the operation, Francis Kinyanjui Wanjiku was found in possession of a Glock 17 pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators also recovered a motorcycle, believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle, along with distinctive clothing reportedly worn by the suspects during the crime.

The suspects are currently in custody at Ngong Police Station as investigations continue. Authorities are working to determine if the trio is connected to other criminal activities in the region.

"This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of security agencies to protect the public and bring perpetrators of violent crime to justice," the DCI said.

The agency calls on the public to continue providing information to assist law enforcement efforts.