Ethiopia: Addis Mesob One-Stop Service Center to Be Expanded Across All Sub-Cities

24 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Addis Mesob, a digital one-stop service center, will be accessible in all sub-cities of Addis Ababa by early May 2026, Mayor Adanech Abiebie announced today.

During the inauguration of the Lideta branch of Addis Mesob one-stop service center, the mayor emphasized that efficient public service delivery fosters trust between citizens and the government.

She highlighted the government's extensive efforts to modernize public services through various strategies aimed at making services more accessible.

Among the various initiatives taken by the City Administration, the Addis Mesob stands out as a key reform measure.

The Mayor stressed that the Addis Mesob initiative has brought about fundamental changes by eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies and alleviating unnecessary hardships for customers.

She also noted that previously established centers have significantly reduced citizens' burdens, saving both time and money.

Addis Ababa Public Service and Human Resource Development Bureau Head, Deputy Mayor Jemalu Jember, for his part noted that Addis Mesob has consolidated government services onto a single platform.

He stated that the service, which initially began with 18 institutions and 107 services, has now grown to 22 institutions and 140 services.

Read the original article on ENA.

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