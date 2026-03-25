Zimbabwe: We Will Not Hesitate to Extradite Malloti to South Africa Over Armed Robbery Case - Says ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it will not hesitate to surrender controversial musician Malloti to the South African authorities, who are after her on allegations of an armed robbery committed in the neighbouring country.

Last month, the South African National Prosecuting Authority engaged Interpol to trace Malloti in connection with a robbery that was committed in the Western Cape in 2017.

Speaking to journalists, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said they were waiting for official communication from their South African counterparts for an extradition to be effective.

"When we spoke last time, we were waiting for the South African authorities to make a formal request. Remember, we are members of the International Criminal Police Organization.

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"We are also part of SARPCCO. Recently, we have been having these extraditions where Zimbabweans who committed offences in South Africa have been surrendered to Zimbabwe after the due processes of the law have been followed.

"In the case of Malloti, once the due process has been conducted, I can assure you the ZRP and even the government of Zimbabwe will not hesitate to hand over Malloti as long as formal processes have been done," said Nyathi.

Millicent Chimonyo, known as Malloti, is linked to an armed robbery investigation that happened in the Western Cape.

Nyathi said they were awaiting concrete information from SAPS regarding the crime that she is alleged to have committed.

"We need concrete information that indeed she committed a criminal act in South Africa.

"People should not fool themselves that they can commit a crime in Zimbabwe or South Africa or Zambia or Mozambique and hide in any of these countries. Law is law. Remember there are international laws to be followed," he said.