Zimbabwe: Anti-Drug Crackdown Nets Over 3,000 Arrests in Three Months

A total of 3,193 people have been arrested, 2,113 taken to court while 493 convicted in Zimbabwe's ongoing crackdown against drug and substance abuse between December 9, 2025 and March 15, 2026, government has said.

Presenting the latest report on the national response to drug and substance abuse during a post cabinet media briefing, Tuesday, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said authorities intensified operations targeting drug supply networks across the country.

During the period under review, law enforcement agents dismantled 52 drug bases, while identifying 461 drug suppliers and 2,731 individual end-users as part of efforts to disrupt the supply chain.

"Under the Supply Reduction Pillar, Government targeted drug suppliers, distributers and end-users, resulting in 3 193 accused persons being apprehended.

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"A total of 2 113 accused persons were also arraigned before the courts while 493 convictions were secured.

"The crackdown also netted 461 drug suppliers and 2 731 individual end-users, and 52 drug bases being dismantled countrywide," Zhemu said.

Zhemu also said the government is moving to further strengthen drug enforcement and psycho-social support services through the planned establishment of a specialised National Drug and Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency to coordinate nationwide efforts.

Meanwhile, Zhemu also added that regulatory compliance inspections for medicines were conducted across 419 public and private health institutions, resulting in 29 premises being fined and closed.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a surge in drug and substance abuse, particularly among youths.