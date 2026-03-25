Somalia: Somali Commandos Meet Residents in Allanley to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Allanley, Somalia — Officers from the 191st Unit of the 19th Brigade, 1st Division of the Gorgor Commandos met residents in the village of Allanley on Wednesday to discuss strengthening security and cooperation between troops and local communities.

The meeting, organized by elements of the Somali National Army, focused on enhancing collaboration aimed at consolidating peace and stability in parts of the Middle Shabelle region.

Speaking during the gathering, officers from the 191st Unit urged residents to work closely with security agencies and share information related to suspicious movements and insecurity. They emphasized that community cooperation remains essential to preventing militant activity.

The officers also reiterated the forces' commitment to protecting civilians and accelerating operations against what they described as anti-peace armed groups.

Residents of Allanley, for their part, expressed readiness to support efforts to improve local security, pledging to cooperate with government troops and security institutions.

Officials said the meeting forms part of ongoing initiatives to strengthen ties between security forces and communities, seen as key to achieving lasting stability across parts of Middle Shabelle.