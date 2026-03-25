Somalia: Somali Army Reopens Key Road Between Mubaarak and Awdheegle After Joint Operation

Mubarak/Awdheegle, Somalia — A commander from the 143rd Battalion of the 14 October Brigade of the Somali National Army said that government forces had conducted a major operation to reopen a strategic road linking the areas of Mubaarak and Awdheegle, which had been closed for years due to insecurity.

The officer said the joint operation aimed to clear and secure the route, previously used by militants from Al-Shabaab as a hideout and staging ground.

Forces involved in the road-opening mission included the 143rd Battalion of the 14 October Brigade, the 203rd Unit, the 20th Brigade of the Gorgor Commandos, and international partners from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, according to the commander.

He said reopening the road would significantly ease the movement of civilians and vehicles and strengthen connectivity between communities in the Lower Shabelle region.

The commander added that public transport vehicles are expected to begin using the route regularly, reducing long detours previously required for residents traveling between key locations.

Officials described the operation as part of broader efforts to reinforce security, clear areas liberated from militants, and pave the way for the restoration of government services and civilian life.