Bakool, Somalia — Somali senators from the country's Upper House accused Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, known as Lafta-Gareen, of stoking political and security tensions in the semi-autonomous region, deepening an already fragile situation.

In a sharp escalation of internal disputes, lawmakers representing Southwest State said the regional administration was fueling divisions instead of pursuing reconciliation. Senator Hussein Sheikh, one of the most vocal critics, alleged that Lafta-Gareen was central to what he described as "opposing movements" undermining stability.

"President Lafta-Gareen is leading the conflicts and the counter-productive activities existing in Southwest State," Sheikh told reporters, citing a rise in political friction and security lapses.

The accusations come at a sensitive time for the region, where relations between federal authorities in Mogadishu and regional leadership have grown strained. Security challenges also persist as ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab require coordination between federal and regional actors.

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Lawmakers further pointed to disagreements over the regional electoral roadmap and local governance arrangements, issues that have intensified political rivalry within the state. Analysts warn that continued infighting could weaken efforts to stabilize areas in Bakool and neighboring regions.

The president's office has not issued an immediate response to the senators' claims. However, allies of Lafta-Gareen frequently credit his administration with maintaining relative calm in Baidoa and cooperating with international partners on humanitarian assistance.

The widening rift between federal-level senators and the Southwest presidency risks complicating the security landscape in parts of the region, where officials say unified leadership remains crucial for maintaining stability.