Rwanda: Africa College of Theology Launches Postgraduate Programmes to Tackle Leadership, Mental Health Gaps

Africa College of Theology has launched two new postgraduate programmes designed to close skills gaps in faith sector by training leaders who can provide sound theological teaching and respond to growing social challenges such as mental health struggles and family conflicts.

The programmes, a Master of Arts in Theology and a Postgraduate Certificate in Christian Counselling, are set to kick off in August 2026.

They were unveiled on Sunday, March 22, in Kigali, in a ceremony characterised by prayers, dancing and cake cutting.

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They are adding to the already existing courses: a Bachelor of Arts in Theology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Theology.

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Building a knowledge-based faith sector

Speaking at the event, Africa College of Theology's Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Charles B. Mugisha, said the new programmes build on existing courses offered at the institution to contribute to Rwanda's knowledge-based economy, particularly in the faith sector.

"We want to contribute to the knowledge-based economy in Rwanda, especially in the faith sector. Obviously, Rwanda is becoming a knowledge-based economy, and that knowledge-based economy is not only limited to science and technology. It also includes values, it includes ethics, it includes human development."

He said faith leaders play a critical role in shaping character, integrity and ethical leadership, adding that the programmes will produce critical thinkers with moral responsibility.

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Mugisha also noted that the college is contributing to meeting requirements by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) for faith leaders to be educated, explaining that it has trained many pastors serving across the country.

"About 300 theologians are expected to graduate in August," he said.

Training high-level thinkers for churches

The College's Principal, Rev. Professor Nathan H. Chiroma, said the Master's programme is designed to produce high-level thinkers capable of addressing challenges facing churches.

"The rationale behind the master's programme is that we need high level deep thinkers who will be able to tackle the challenge that we are facing in churches. Our churches are faced with people who are not trained, who are teaching what we call bad theology," he said.

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Chiroma added that the programme will also help train lecturers, as a master's degree is required to teach at undergraduate level.

"If you need to train more pastors, then to teach at bachelor's degree level, the requirement by Rwanda Higher Education Council is that you must have a master's degree," he said.

Chiroma said the growing education levels among church members require equally knowledgeable leaders.

He stated that some churches in Kigali now include highly educated members, with congregations increasingly made up of people holding master's and doctoral degrees, reflecting a rise in overall knowledge levels within the church.

"You will have to match that with the people that stand on the pulpit to be able to explain the word of God." he said.

Addressing mental health and family challenges

On the Postgraduate Certificate in Christian Counselling, Chiroma said the programme responds to rising family conflicts and mental health concerns.

"If you look at statistics in our country today, divorce rate is on the increase. Even the government is concerned about divorce," he said.

He noted that many churches have large congregations with limited pastoral capacity.

"That one pastor is not able to counsel all those members. But if you have church members who are coming to get this skill, then they will support the ministry of the pastor because they are qualified to be able to deal with family problems, to be able to deal with financial problems," he said.

Chiroma added that the programme will also address issues such as drug abuse and mental illness, contributing to healthier families and communities.

"In a given period of time, we are expecting to see healthier communities... there has to be reconciliation, there has to be education together, there has to be growth together," he said.

Programme structure and continental relevance

Dr. Manase Ogola, the College's Deputy Principal in charge of Academics, said the Master of Arts in Theology programme is designed to address a shortage of trained ministers and theological educators across Africa.

"There's a growing concern over misuse of scripture and shortage of sound biblical scholarship across the continent," he said.

He added that the programme will equip students with advanced theological knowledge, strong biblical interpretation skills and the ability to engage with African realities and global issues.

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The course will run part-time over two and a half years, combining face-to-face and online learning to accommodate working professionals.

Ogola said the Postgraduate Certificate in Christian Counselling is a six-month programme designed to integrate Christian faith with counselling practice and respond to increasing emotional and psychological needs.

Alumni welcome new programmes

Alumni representative Eugene Bahire welcomed the new programmes, saying graduates are already applying the skills acquired and that he is ready to pursue the master's programme in theology.

"We cannot put you to shame because you have shaped us and given us what it takes," he said.

Bahire said their training has improved their ability to interpret scripture and deliver structured sermons.

"Two years back, that's the time we graduated, me and the first cohort. We never knew how to harmonise the scriptures and now we can be proud of our courage that we can be able to deliver a sermon that is well prepared, well furnished," he said.

"We can be able to harmonize the scriptures and deliver a sound message according to the sound doctrine of our Lord Jesus Christ. So, we cannot thank our college leadership enough."