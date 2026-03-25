Tunisia: Salary Increases in Tunisia - Between Social Necessity, State Commitments and Quantified Challenges

Tunis — The government approved, within the framework of the 2026 Finance Law, a three-year salary increase (2026-2028) aimed at alleviating the impact of rising prices, improving the citizens' purchasing power and promoting social equilibrium.

In the context of monitoring the implementation of these salary increases, President Kaïs Saïed reaffirmed commitment to honouring his oath and pledges, referencing the state's determination to meet its obligations, during his meeting on Monday with the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Finance, Economy and Planning, and of Social Affairs.

The announcement of the increases within the Finance Law, without prior wage negotiations with social partners, sparked debate among certain stakeholders, a matter addressed by Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar.

During a joint session of the committees of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), Lahmar pointed out that this increase had been decreed in accordance with legal procedures, recalling that the Labour Code provides for three modalities for such increases.

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Increases are granted either through individual contractual agreements, by legislative or regulatory means, namely law or decree, or through collective agreements (social negotiations), he explained.

// Wage bill and financing of the increase

According to estimates, the public sector wage bill accounts for nearly 13% to 14% of gross domestic product (GDP), amounting to more than TND 20 billion annually, compared with TND 16.1 billion in 2020.

The government has, according to certain experts, succeeded in reducing the share of the wage bill in GDP and alleviating its impact on public finances through various measures.

The last salary increase prior to this decision dated back to 2022 and covered the period until 2025. The amount of that increase varied between TND 195 and TND 300 depending on the category and was disbursed in three instalments.

For 2026, the government allocated TND 25.267 billion to wage expenditure, compared with TND 24.389 billion for 2025, up 3.6%.

In its report on the 2026 state budget, the Ministry of Finance emphasised that the wage bill will stabilise at around 13.4% of GDP, compared to 14.1% projected for 2025 and 13.9% recorded in 2024.

This increase is part of an exceptional effort to support employment and guarantee direct recruitment through hiring and the regularisation of non-permanent employment situations, covering about 51,878 posts, including 22,523 new additional posts for 2026, according to the same report.

Wage expenditure in the public service for 2026 was set at TND 25.267 billion, compared with TND 24.389 billion in 2025, up 3.6%.

This increase is attributable to exceptional efforts exerted to support employment and promote decent work, through new recruitment and the regularisation of precarious employment situations, bringing the total number of integration and recruitment posts to nearly 51,878, including 22,523 additional posts planned for 2026.

In this regard, the President emphasised that these measures are being implemented despite the "heavy legacy resulting from choices amounting to a crime", referring to the financial situation inherited by the state, while affirming that "there is no room for illusions" and that the next phase will rest on concrete action in all sectors.

Concurrently with these increases, the state is working to mobilise financial resources. Tax revenues are expected to reach between TND 45 billion and TND 50 billion (up by 7.3% compared with projected results for 2025), while strengthening collection mechanisms and combating tax evasion.

The Head of State also pointed out the mobilisation of numerous financing lines, without detailing them, as part of support for financial equilibrium.

// Balancing social and economic justice

Regarding the purchasing power, the planned salary increases come in a context of inflation oscillating between 7% and 9% in recent years, making wage improvement an urgent demand.

These measures concern about 687,000 public sector employees and more than 800,000 pensioners, in addition to private sector workers.

The state is also maintaining its social policies through subsidies on essential goods, at an annual cost of nearly TND 4 billion (about TND 4.079 billion, compared with TND 3.801 billion projected for 2025, up TND 278 million), while intensifying price controls.

In this regard, the President called on officials to fully shoulder their responsibilities, emphasising that "those who do not feel the suffering of citizens have no place", while underscoring the social nature of the adopted policies.

For the government, this year constitutes a pivotal stage in realising national choices related to the process of construction and development, aimed at ensuring the conditions for a decent life and achieving justice and equity.

It also involves opening prospects for all categories, in accordance with the 2026 economic and social programme. The year 2026 holds particular significance, as it will be the first year of implementation of the 2026-2030 development plan, which will concretise a new development model meeting aspirations and strengthening the pillars of national sovereignty.

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Despite these efforts, challenges persist, notably given economic growth estimated at only 2% to 3%, which may be insufficient to cope with rising expenditure.

Similarly, private enterprises may also encounter difficulties adapting to wage increases, which could affect investment and employment.

Conversely, these increases could help stimulate domestic consumption, thereby supporting certain economic sectors. This should be accompanied by structural reforms boosting production and curbing inflation.

Tunisia's wage increase policy reflects a clear social approach, underpinned by stated political will. However, the success of this orientation remains contingent upon achieving a delicate balance between the demands of social justice and the imperatives of economic stability in the coming phase.

Experts estimate that the wage increase programme could help stimulate domestic demand and support vital sectors, particularly amid the slowdown in growth in recent years.

English: Ben Dhaou Nejiba