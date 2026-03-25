Namibia: Local Internet Providers Unreliable - Lawyer Amoomo

Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo has called local internet service providers 'unreliable monopolies' after the government this week rejected Starlink's application to operate in Namibia.

The government says the satellite internet provider does not meet key legal and regulatory requirements.

In a social media post following the announcement on Tuesday, Amoomo says Namibians "must continue suffering at the hands of a monopoly Telecom, which is unreliable".

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He says the network is often interrupted and "they are just working on it every day".

The lawyer also takes a swipe at MTC.

"We are stuck with the excessively expensive MTC that absorbs our data like a sponge.

"Imagine your data expires whether you have used it or not. What is this?" he asks.

Amoomo says users already feed personal information to Google, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

"These people already know who we are in and out. The CIA that you fear already knows who you are.

"Sadly, you volunteered that information by yourself. What will Starlink do worse?"

MTC marketing manager Tim Ekandjo on Tuesday said the company would not comment on the Starlink matter, and Telecom Namibia was not reachable for comment.

In November 2024, Cran said Starlink was operating illegally in Namibia without the required telecommunication licence.

"The public is hereby advised not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal under Namibian law.

"Cran investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian Police in this regard," Cran said at the time.