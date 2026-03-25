Uganda: UPDF,Somali Forces Rehabilitate Key Supply Route in Somalia

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), together with the Somali National Army (SNA), have successfully completed a major joint road rehabilitation project along the main supply route linking Mubarak, Darusalam, and Awdhegle.

The route had suffered damage from poor conditions due to hostilities. Engineering teams undertook extensive works, including clearing debris, removing overgrown vegetation, and repairing deteriorated sections, ultimately restoring safe and reliable access along this critical corridor.

Sector One Commander, Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja, emphasized the importance of the project in sustaining recent security gains and supporting broader stabilization efforts.

"This road will not only improve military logistics but also ensure communities can reach markets, health facilities, and essential services," he said.

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Local leaders have welcomed the development.

Community leader Shuaib Osman in Awdhegle noted that the improvements will significantly reduce transport costs, ease movement, and strengthen connections between towns.

The Commander of Battle Group 44, Colonel Owiny Akena, highlighted that secure and well-maintained supply routes are essential for mission success and civilian safety. He reaffirmed the continued collaboration between UPDF, Somali forces, and local communities to support lasting peace and development.

The road rehabilitation project follows a series of successful joint operations that secured Mubarak and surrounding areas, including Darusalam, further reinforcing stability in the region.