Ugandan Innovator Launches Proofping Safety App to Connect Families Globally

Ugandan innovator Isaac Mutabaazi has launched a new safety and wellness application, ProofPing, aimed at helping families stay connected and respond quickly during emergencies--especially for people living far from their loved ones.

The global app was officially unveiled on Tuesday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking at the launch, Mutabaazi, CEO and founder of ProofPing, said the idea was inspired by the growing communication gap among families separated by distance, particularly those in the diaspora.

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ProofPing is designed as a "safety and wellness application" that enables users to check in regularly with their families and alert them in case of danger.

"Loved ones can know that they are okay. It has a daily check-in and a medical vault for users with health conditions. In case of an emergency, families can share vital medical records with responders," Mutabaazi explained.

The app also features a real-time emergency alert system that shares a user's location with selected contacts.

"Once triggered, it notifies your emergency contacts with your real-time location and address, enabling them to send help quickly," he added.

Mutabaazi noted that the app could be especially useful for Ugandans working abroad under challenging conditions, as well as families back home who often struggle to stay informed about their relatives' wellbeing.

"I see many cases of people working in the Gulf whose families have no way of tracking them. If they fall sick--or worse--families are left in the dark," he said.

He added that even within Uganda, the app could be lifesaving in emergencies such as attacks or accidents.

Beyond crisis situations, ProofPing includes a simple daily check-in feature to help families stay connected.

"It's useful even for families with children in boarding schools. A quick check-in reassures everyone that you're safe," he said.

However, Mutabaazi highlighted marketing as a major challenge for innovators.

"You can build the best product, but without proper marketing, it's as good as dead," he noted, calling for practical support to ensure innovations are sustainable and commercially viable.

Representing the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Brenda Nakazibwe praised the innovation and reaffirmed government support for local innovators.

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She emphasized Uganda's shift from reliance on imported solutions toward building homegrown technologies.

"We've depended heavily on imports, but now we are asking: can we develop our own vaccines, diagnostics, and applications? And yes, we can," she said.

Nakazibwe also urged innovators to safeguard their intellectual property and data.

"Data is gold--it must be protected," she cautioned.

Built on secure cloud infrastructure, ProofPing is designed to scale globally, with the ambition of connecting families across borders through a reliable digital safety network.

As insecurity, migration, and communication gaps continue to rise, the app positions itself as a digital lifeline--ensuring that wherever people are, someone, somewhere, knows they are safe.