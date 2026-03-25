South Africa's Uncool MC to Headline Silo 15 Second Anniversary

Kampala's nightlife has long been defined by different areas, from Kansanga, once known as the city's dancing capital, to Wandegeya near Makerere University, and Kololo, home to diplomats and the affluent. Yet in recent years, Bandali Rise has carved out its own identity as a key part of the city's party scene.

Though it is simply a street, Bandali Rise has grown into a nightlife hub, often referenced in music and popular culture as a symbol of Kampala's social life.

At the centre of this stretch is Silo 15, a venue that has steadily built its reputation without much fanfare, relying instead on experience, word of mouth and a strong social media presence.

On Wednesday, March 25, the venue will mark two years in operation, a milestone that reflects its growing influence among Kampala's nightlife spots.

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Over time, Silo 15 has hosted a range of themed events, including Blast to the Past, Recess Wednesdays and Soultrain, alongside larger experiences such as the Sunrise Party, Silo Daycation and Strictly Nyigos.

The anniversary celebration will be headlined by South African entertainer Uncool MC, known for his energetic performances and tracks such as Zenzele, Weekend, Sya Waver, Busiswa and Sis Brenda. He has also collaborated with notable South African acts including Uncle Waffles, DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma.

Organisers say the event is expected to draw a mix of regular patrons and new audiences, reflecting the venue's positioning within Kampala's entertainment scene.

Tequila brand Don Julio is among the partners supporting the event, with organisers planning a curated drinks experience for guests throughout the evening.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa, said the brand is keen to mark the milestone with the venue.

"As Don Julio, we are all about celebrating milestones. Silo 15, celebrating two years in business, is an event worth toasting to with the finest tequila in hand. Silo @2 is going to be a great Don Julio experience. Expect a monumental celebration," she said.

Tickets for the event are available online, with different packages for individuals and groups, while table reservations can be made directly through the organisers.

Gates are expected to open in the evening, with revellers anticipated to turn up in large numbers as the venue celebrates its second anniversary.