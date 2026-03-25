Kenya: United States Participates in International Conference On Nuclear Energy (Icone) in Nairobi.

25 March 2026
United States Embassy (Nairobi)
press release

The United States joined international partners and African leaders in Nairobi for the 2026 International Conference on Nuclear Energy (ICoNE), underscoring our shared commitment to advancing the safe, secure, and responsible use of nuclear technology. The conference was jointly funded by the U.S. Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Technology (FIRST) program, Kenya's Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

The U.S. delegation, led by Director Ryan Taugher of the Department of State's Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction, engaged with senior officials from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda, and key international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the NEA. The conference convened government leaders, regulators, and nuclear industry stakeholders to strengthen U.S. civil nuclear energy cooperation in the region's rapidly emerging nuclear energy market.

"Since 2020, FIRST has worked with Kenya and other African countries to expedite the deployment of secure, safe, responsible civil nuclear reactors meeting the highest standards. ICoNE provides an important forum for continuing this work, strengthening partnerships, and advancing responsible nuclear energy programs," Director Taugher said. "The United States is committed to working with partners, through the FIRST program and beyond, to ensure nuclear technologies are deployed in line with the highest standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation."

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On the margins of the conference, the United States conducted a series of bilateral meetings with regional partners and international organizations to advance civil nuclear cooperation, with a focus on enabling conditions for U.S. reactor deployment. Discussions addressed pathways for future agreements, regulatory environments, and commercial frameworks that support the deployment of advanced U.S. nuclear technologies. These engagements are part of broader U.S. efforts to expand opportunities for American industry, strengthen strategic partnerships, and promote the adoption of high-standard nuclear technologies in emerging markets.

Kenya was the first country in Africa to join the FIRST program and has been a key partner in U.S. civil nuclear energy. The United States and Kenya took an important step towards strengthening our civil nuclear cooperation with the signing of a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (NCMOU) in 2022. Since then, we have continued to expand our partnership in support of Kenya's long-term energy security goals.

The United States remains committed to working with partners to advance the responsible use of nuclear energy, reinforce global nonproliferation norms, and advance shared energy and economic security priorities.

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Media Contact:

U.S. Embassy Kenya

Public Affairs Office

Phone: 0702 660 958

Email: OdenyoIA@state.gov

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Nairobi.

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