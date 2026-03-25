Kenya: National Launch of Long-Acting Lenacapavir

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Remarks by Dr. Jennifer Galbraith

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Kenya Acting Country Director

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis

February 26, 2026; 10:00 AM | Riruta Health Center

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(Remarks as prepared)

Greeting:

Kenya Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Honorable Aden Duale, Distinguished officials, ladies and gentlemen,

Hamjambo! Good morning!

A Milestone in HIV Prevention

Today marks an important step forward in Kenya's HIV prevention and response. The introduction of Lenacapavir as a long-acting HIV prevention option represents a significant step forward in expanding prevention choice, protecting communities, and reducing new infections.

The United States is proud to stand with Kenya in advancing innovations that strengthen long-term health security.

Why This Moment Matters

HIV remains a serious public health challenge in Kenya, affecting individuals, families, and communities nationwide. While progress has been substantial, young people and women continue to face heightened risk. That reality calls for prevention tools that are effective, discreet, and easier to use.

Lenacapavir offers six months of protection through a single injection--expanding options for individuals who may struggle with daily prevention, giving people greater control over their health. This choice is not just about convenience; it is about accelerating epidemic control.

Kenya's Leadership and Our Bilateral Partnership

With more than 60 years of bilateral relations and over two decades of focused U.S. health assistance which has saved millions of lives, our work with Kenya is deep, strategic, and results-driven. This support reflects a shared commitment to measurable impact, sustainable systems, and responsible stewardship of resources.

Patients in the U.S. have already benefitted from this American-made, life-saving drug since June 2025. Now the United States is providing it to ten countries globally. Kenya has demonstrated consistent leadership in adopting evidence-based, people-centered prevention innovations. This launch builds on that strong foundation. Through the USA-Kenya Health Cooperation Framework, our two countries are advancing shared priorities: stronger health systems, expanded access to life-saving services, and sustainable, country-led solutions that reduce long-term dependency and strengthen resilience.

American Innovation and Impact

The development of this incredible health achievement is a testament to American innovation as a force of good in the world. This year, the United States marks 250 years of independence. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the values that continue to guide our global engagement--innovation, working together, accountability, and expanding opportunity. Our commitment to global health collaboration is part of that legacy; preventing disease and controlling outbreaks abroad protects lives at home.

The rollout of this drug in Kenya is the result of close collaboration between the Government of Kenya, the United States, global partners, and the private sector. American ingenuity through American companies like Gilead Sciences has helped deliver this next-generation HIV prevention tool that can change the trajectory of this epidemic.

In 2025, after the drug was approved by the FDA and patients in the United States began to experience the benefits, the U.S. Government announced a partnership with American company Gilead Sciences to support rollout of Lenacapavir to up to two million people in high-burden countries and mobilized additional donor support to expand access. Kenya is an early adopter, with 58,000 doses allocated this financial year--33,000 through the Global Fund and 25,000 procured by the U.S. Government, with delivery expected by August 2026.

The true measure of success will be fewer new infections, sustained epidemic control, and national systems fully equipped to lead and sustain progress.

Public Health and National Security

Strong health systems reduce vulnerability to infectious disease threats, protect economic stability, and reinforce regional resilience.

When we control epidemics, we protect the prosperity and security of both Americans and Kenyans by reducing the risk that outbreaks will become cross-border crises. We safeguard supply chains, communities, and economic growth.

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Looking Ahead: Sustainability and Self-Reliance

By helping to build an early and sustainable market for Lenacapavir, the United States is supporting a pathway toward broader manufacturing, lower costs, and long-term access. This approach promotes self-reliance and ensures that life-saving innovations become durable components of national health systems.

The United States will continue working alongside Kenya to strengthen prevention, reinforce health systems, and deliver lasting impact in the fight against HIV.

Together, we can move closer to an HIV-free generation--strengthening health security in Kenya, in the United States, and around the world.

Asanteni sana! Thank you!

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Media Contact:

Emily Eller,

Deputy Press Attaché

U.S. Embassy Kenya

Phone: 0701 135 106

Email: EllerEC@state.gov