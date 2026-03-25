Malawi Hails Tanzania As Key Fuel Supply Hub

Dar es Salaam — MALAWI's Minister of Energy and Mining, Dr Jean Mathanga, has commended Tanzania for its continued role as a vital hub for fuel supply to Malawi, driving economic activity and improve the livelihoods of Malawian citizens.

Speaking during an inspection visit of oil infrastructure at the Kurasini Oil Jetty (KOJ-1), located at the Port of Dar es Salaam, Dr Mathanga said that the government of Tanzania has played a significant role in facilitating the flow of fuel to Malawi through the Port of Dar es Salaam.

He said that since Malawi is a landlocked country without a seaport, it heavily depends on infrastructure from neighbouring countries especially Tanzania to ensure a reliable supply of fuel.

"We commend the Government of Tanzania through the Port of Dar es Salaam, which has continued to be a key pillar in the supply of fuel to Malawi. This has boosted economic activities and improved the lives of our citizens. I sincerely thank Tanzania for its major contribution in facilitating the flow of fuel to Malawi," he said.

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The purpose of the visit was to witness firsthand how fuel is received and managed at the port, in order to improve Malawi's fuel procurement and distribution plans.

Dr Mathanga expressed satisfaction with the systems and procedures he observed, emphasising that the experience would help his country plan its fuel needs more effectively.

A representative Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Mr Mussa Biboze, said that the understanding gained by the visiting delegation would increase confidence for Malawi and other countries to use the port as a main gateway for fuel imports, thereby enhancing trade efficiency and boosting the regional economy.

On his part, a representative of the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA), who is also the Director of Petroleum Operations, Eng Bruno Tarimo, said that a large portion of the fuel entering Malawi passes through Tanzania via the Bulk Procurement System (BPS), although at times the country also imports directly from its suppliers.

"This delegation has had the opportunity to witness all stages of fuel handling from the arrival of ships, quality and volume verification using modern systems, to supervision by our experts," said Eng Tarimo.