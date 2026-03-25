Tanzania: Dr Samia Sends Condolences As Tanzania Mourns Lukuvi

25 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced the death of the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities) William Lukuvi, who passed away this morning, March 25, 2026.

According to information released by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Moses Kusiluka, Lukuvi, who was also a Member of Parliament for Isimani Constituency, died at around 7:00 a.m. at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

The former minister was undergoing treatment for heart complications in the hospital.

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Additionally, the Head of State extended her condolences to the Speaker of Parliament, the bereaved family, residents of Isimani Constituency, and all Tanzanians mourning the loss.

According to the President, the nation has lost a dedicated leader who served with commitment.

Born on 15 August 1955, the deceased was a CCM politician and Member of Parliament for Ismani constituency, and on the 8th of January 2022, he was the Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlement Development.

He completed a Master of Arts in political science at the Open University of Tanzania.

On June 13, 2023, he was appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to be an advisor to the President on political and social relations) together with three other appointees.

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