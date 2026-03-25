Tanzania: 'Protect Stadiums or Face Action'

Arusha — ZANZIBAR'S Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has directed ministers of sports in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar to ensure that newly built and renovated sports venues are protected and properly maintained ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Speaking during the opening of the World Swahili Radio Stations Conference in Arusha, Abdulla stressed that the government has invested heavily in modern sports infrastructure, and any acts that damage these facilities must be addressed firmly. He called on relevant authorities to take decisive action against individuals or groups responsible for vandalism or misuse of stadiums.

"We have invested significant public funds in building and upgrading modern stadiums. These facilities must be protected, as they serve all Tanzanians. Those who are involved in damaging these infrastructure must be dealt with accordingly. The cost of maintaining these venues is already high, and unnecessary destruction only adds to that burden," he said.

According to the 2VP, such behaviour undermines national efforts and places an unnecessary financial burden on the government, which must repeatedly cover high maintenance and repair costs.

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Abdulla also raised concern over certain teams engaging in superstition-driven practices that end up damaging playing surfaces. He cited incidents where players or club officials pour unidentified substances onto pitches in the belief that it will influence match outcomes.

He said such actions not only degrade the quality of the field but also tarnish the country's image and point to poor preparation.

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"You find players, some of whom are signed at considerable expense, carrying containers and pouring substances onto the pitch. This does not help in any way; it only damages the field and diminishes the image of our country," he said.

Instead, he urged clubs to invest in proper training, scientific preparation and strong recruitment if they aim to succeed in competitions. He emphasised that there are no shortcuts to victory and that fair competition remains the foundation of football.

"If you want to win, prepare properly, recruit well and train scientifically. There is no short cut to success in sport," he added. The Second Vice-President noted that preparations for AFCON have significantly increased public spending on stadium development in key locations, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar.

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As a result, he said, safeguarding the infrastructure should be treated as a national responsibility. Ahead of the finals, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, said preparations are progressing well, including the installation of road signage in Arusha from the city centre to the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium, as well as from Kilimanjaro International Airport to the venue.

He said the measures are intended to ensure the smooth movement of teams, officials and fans, and to reduce unnecessary traffic congestion during the finals.