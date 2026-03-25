Tanzania: Tz Readies for Regional Climate Conference

Dodoma — TANZANIA is stepping up preparations for a regional climate conference on marine and coastal protection, with officials highlighting the role of the Nairobi Convention in tackling environment challenges in East Africa.

Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi, said the convention provides a key platform for cooperation among countries in the region to address the impact of climate change on marine and coastal ecosystems.

He made the remarks on Monday in Dodoma during a meeting with the Secretariat of the Nairobi Convention as part of preparations for the 12th conference on the protection of marine and coastal environment, scheduled for October this year.

Dr Muyungi said the conference will bring together stakeholders to exchange experiences, discuss challenges and formulate joint strategies to strengthen environment conservation efforts.

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"The government is committed to ensuring all preparations are completed on time and in line with international standards, calling for close cooperation among stakeholders to ensure the success of the event," he said.

On his part, the Head of the Nairobi Convention Secretariat, Dr Jared Bosire, reaffirmed continued cooperation with Tanzania in organising the conference and advancing regional environment protection efforts.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water and Environment has called for great accountability and expanded public awareness, noting that challenges remain despite progress in environment programmes.

The committee, led by its Chairperson Mr Jackson Kiswaga, made the observation during a review of the 2025/26 plan and budget and the 2026/27 estimates. Mr Kiswaga said that while environment projects are contributing to behavioural change in some communities, more efforts are needed to curb malpractices such as deforestation and unsustainable resource use.

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He called for intensified awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas, to strengthen public understanding of environment conservation.

Responding to the concerns, Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni, said the government is undertaking legal and institutional reforms to improve environment management.

He said plans to upgrade the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) into a fully-fledged authority with stronger enforcement powers are at an advanced stage. Eng Masauni added that NEMC has begun constructing its Lake Zone and Western headquarters in Geita Region, which will include a centre of excellence for environment education.