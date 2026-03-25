Tanzania: TCDC Pushes Co-Ops to Adopt Digital Scales

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) has urged agricultural cooperatives to adopt digital scales to curb fraud, improve accountability and protect farmers' interests.

The directives were issued in a letter mid this month addressed to the Chairpersons and Board Members of mainland Tanzania's agricultural cooperatives. TCDC Registrar and CEO Dr Benson Ndiege said that digital scales would simplify the collection of accurate data on produce volumes and sales, helping cooperative societies to maintain transparency in their operations.

"Cooperatives found to possess digital scales but fail to use them as intended will face legal action," Dr Ndiege warned.

He stressed that it is equally important for farmers to ensure that their produce is weighed using scales linked to the Cooperative Management System (MUVU), a step that will enable them to receive correct payments for their harvests.

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Dr Ndiege further instructed all cooperatives that have not yet procured digital scales to complete their purchases following official procurement procedures and the Registrar's Guidelines on Scale Acquisition by this June. The directive forms part of broader efforts by TCDC to strengthen governance, ensure proper oversight, and promote accountability in cooperative societies nationwide.

The Registrar added that the adoption of digital scales would also facilitate accurate reporting of produce collection and sales, making it easier for cooperatives to plan, monitor performance, and enhance service delivery to their members.

TCDC has been actively promoting modern tools and management systems among agricultural cooperatives, emphasising that transparency, accountability and adherence to regulations are critical for the sustainability of the cooperative sector and for protecting farmers' livelihoods.