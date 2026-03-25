Tanzania: TCDC Pushes Co-Ops to Adopt Digital Scales

25 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) has urged agricultural cooperatives to adopt digital scales to curb fraud, improve accountability and protect farmers' interests.

The directives were issued in a letter mid this month addressed to the Chairpersons and Board Members of mainland Tanzania's agricultural cooperatives. TCDC Registrar and CEO Dr Benson Ndiege said that digital scales would simplify the collection of accurate data on produce volumes and sales, helping cooperative societies to maintain transparency in their operations.

"Cooperatives found to possess digital scales but fail to use them as intended will face legal action," Dr Ndiege warned.

He stressed that it is equally important for farmers to ensure that their produce is weighed using scales linked to the Cooperative Management System (MUVU), a step that will enable them to receive correct payments for their harvests.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Kilwa fishing port nears completion

Dr Ndiege further instructed all cooperatives that have not yet procured digital scales to complete their purchases following official procurement procedures and the Registrar's Guidelines on Scale Acquisition by this June. The directive forms part of broader efforts by TCDC to strengthen governance, ensure proper oversight, and promote accountability in cooperative societies nationwide.

The Registrar added that the adoption of digital scales would also facilitate accurate reporting of produce collection and sales, making it easier for cooperatives to plan, monitor performance, and enhance service delivery to their members.

TCDC has been actively promoting modern tools and management systems among agricultural cooperatives, emphasising that transparency, accountability and adherence to regulations are critical for the sustainability of the cooperative sector and for protecting farmers' livelihoods.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.