Tanzania: Zanzibar's Hajj Fund Plans in Final Stages

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has reassured that procedures to establish Hajj Fund, aimed at enabling more Muslims to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca are in their final stages.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks while addressing Muslim faithful at the Police Ziwani Hall in Zanzibar, underscoring the importance of expanding access to the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

He said the proposed fund will serve as a structured financial mechanism to enable believers to save gradually under a transparent and professionally managed system, making it easier to afford the journey.

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The President noted that the initiative is expected to significantly increase the number of pilgrims from Zanzibar, while also contributing to broader socio-economic development through savings and investment schemes linked to the fund.

"This system will reduce the burden of sudden costs, which have often been a barrier for many believers, and instead provide a sustainable plan for preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage," he said.

The President noted that the government has recognised the central role of Hajj in Islam and has a responsibility to back it by creating an enabling environment that allows more citizens to fulfill this religious obligation in a well-organised and reliable manner.

He said that, following the holy month of Ramadan, preparations are already underway for this year's pilgrimage, with Muslims expected to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2026.

Dr Mwinyi urged those who have been blessed with the means to perform Hajj this year to prepare well and prayed for the acceptance of their pilgrimage, while also asking the God to grant others the opportunity to undertake the journey in the future.

He commended the Waqf and Trust Commission for working closely with institutions responsible for transporting pilgrims and addressing various challenges faced by Hajj travellers.

The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue supporting these institutions to ensure that the number of pilgrims from Zanzibar continues to grow.

He also assured that the government will collaborate with religious leaders, financial experts, and other stakeholders to ensure the Hajj Fund complies with Islamic (Sharia) principles as well as sound financial management standards.

Meanwhile, Director of Waqf, Trust and Hajj at the commission, Ms Madina Haji Khamis, said preparations for the fund are already underway, with efforts focused on ensuring it is fully operational once officially launched.

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She revealed that the commission has already registered more than 40 members in the pilot phase, with contributions being made in both Tanzanian shillings and US dollars.

Ms Madina explained that the fund allows members to save gradually without interest deductions, while their contributions are invested in Sharia-compliant financial instruments such as sukuk and mudarabah, generating returns of between six and nine per cent.

She noted that the initiative will also help address the common trend of people undertaking Hajj at an older age, as early savings will enable younger individuals to perform the pilgrimage sooner.

Ms Madina further encouraged parents and guardians to enrol their children in the fund instead of spending on celebrations, arguing that early financial planning for religious obligations helps instill strong values and longterm discipline.

Providing an update on this year's pilgrimage, she said Tanzania is expected to send about 4,000 pilgrims to Mecca in 2026, including 2,600 from Zanzibar and 1,400 from mainland Tanzania, along with 42 leaders coordinating the groups. She added that the pilgrims are scheduled to begin departing on May 13 and will stay in Saudi Arabia for approximately one month.