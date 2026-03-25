Tanzania: Isles Government Alerts On Rain-Linked Diseases

Zanzibar — THE Ministry of Health has urged residents to take precautionary measures against a possible surge in infectious diseases as the long rainy season sets in, warning of heightened risks of waterborne and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Zanzibar's Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Mzee Miraji Mngereza, said the 2026 seasonal rains, which began in early March and are expected to continue through May, could trigger outbreaks of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dengue fever and malaria.

Citing forecasts from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (Zanzibar zone), he noted that rainfall levels are expected to be average to above average, increasing the likelihood of flooding and related public health challenges.

"In recent years, heavy rains have been associated with serious social and health impacts, including outbreaks of communicable diseases," he said in a public statement issued last Sunday.

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He explained that waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera are mainly spread through contaminated food and drinking water, while malaria and dengue fever are transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The ministry has therefore called on the public to maintain high standards of hygiene and environment cleanliness.

Key measures include boiling or treating drinking water, eating properly cooked food, washing hands regularly with soap, and ensuring fruits and vegetables are thoroughly cleaned before consumption. Residents have also been advised to keep their surroundings clean, proper water disposal, eliminate stagnant water, and consistently use treated mosquito nets to prevent mosquito bites.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, high fever, severe body pain or headaches should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility," he added.

In a separate advisory, the ministry also raised concern over a recent increase in cases of influenza, particularly Influenza A, both in Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania. The alert follows official communication received on February 25, 2026, indicating a rise in influenza and Covid-19 cases in mainland Tanzania.

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However, authorities confirmed that no Covid-19 cases have been reported in Zanzibar so far. The government, however, is strengthening disease surveillance systems due to close social and economic ties between Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania.

Health officials explained that respiratory infections such as influenza and Covid-19 spread through droplets from coughing, sneezing or speaking, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms include high fever, persistent cough, headaches, body aches, runny or blocked nose, sore throat and fatigue.

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The public has been urged to observe preventive measures such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, frequent handwashing, avoiding unnecessary crowded places, and maintaining safe physical distance from individuals showing flu-like symptoms.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor disease trends and provide timely updates, while working with other institutions to safeguard public health during the rainy season.

Authorities emphasised that community cooperation remains essential in preventing outbreaks and ensuring Zanzibar remains prepared to emerging health threats.