Tanzania: Shorter Tuberculosis Treatment On Horizon

Dar es Salaam — HOPES are rising that treatment for Tuberculosis could be shortened to as little as three months, following promising clinical trials underway in Tanzania.

Researchers say the current lengthy treatment plan remains a major obstacle to patient adherence, often leading to interruptions and defaulting.

Principal Investigator at the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Beno Mbeya, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the institution has long been involved in clinical trials aimed at shortening TB treatment duration.

Mbeya made the remarks as Tanzania joined other countries worldwide to mark World Tuberculosis Day yesterday.

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Mbeya explained that the standard TB treatment usually lasts six months and can extend up to 24 months for patients with drug-resistant TB.

"Currently, we are conducting clinical trials on medicines to shorten this treatment period, as six months is considered too long. These drugs also have many side effects and many patients fail to adhere to the prescribed dosage as required," he said.

He noted that some of the drugs under study have shown very promising results, although they are yet to be included in treatment guidelines.

According to him, researchers have increased dosages for some medicines, while for others they are using combinations of different drugs.

Mbeya further said that in 2013, IHI conducted a project known as Multi-Arm Multi-Stage (MAMS), which has since provided key evidence still being used in other clinical trials.

He said the project was implemented at Mwananyamala Referral Hospital, where researchers observed that some medicines performed very well and showed potential to reduce treatment duration to as short as three months.

Although the study was conducted in several countries, IHI carried out its part at Mwananyamala.

He explained that for any medicine to be approved for public use, it must reach at least phase three of clinical trials.

Research is conducted in phases, from phase one to phase five, and by phase three, a drug demonstrates strong potential to be safely introduced to the public if it continues to perform well.

"Currently, the medicines under investigation are still in phase two, meaning further assessment is required, particularly on side effects and patients' adherence to treatment," he said.

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In a statement, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said TB remains among the world's deadliest infectious diseases despite the availability of treatment, citing the 2024 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report shows that Tanzania has made significant progress in reducing new infections, with cases declining from 306 per 100,000 people in 2015 to 172 per 100,000 in 2024, marking a 44 per cent decrease.

Similarly, TB-related deaths have dropped from 56,000 in 2015 to 23,500 in 2024, equivalent to a 59 per cent reduction.

She said the achievements place Tanzania among a few countries globally that are on track to meet the target of eliminating TB by 2030.

"These achievements are the result of significant government investment in improving healthcare infrastructure, particularly in expanding diagnostic and testing networks using modern technologies," Dr Magembe said.

She added that the availability of TB medicines, coupled with efforts to ensure patients complete their full course of treatment, has helped control the development of drug-resistant TB.

Dr Magembe said in addition, to the achievements, the government continues to invest in providing quality services that meet expectations, including bringing the services closer to the people.

She further said that in line with global efforts, the Ministry of Health continues to promote awareness of TB through various media platforms, health education and the use of healthcare providers as well as community health workers.