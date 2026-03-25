Tanzania: 30 Chinese Doctors in Dar for Maiden Medical Camp At Eacl Centre

Dar es Salaam — A team of 30 Chinese doctors is expected to conduct a two-day medical outreach camp offering free health services to residents of Ubungo District in Dar es Salaam.

The camp will take place at the EACLC Business Centre on March 28 and 29, 2026, aiming to provide free medical check-ups and treatment for various health conditions.

Speaking to media outlets today, March 24, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, Ubungo District Commissioner, Albert Msando, said the doctors will offer screening and treatment for diseases including diabetes, heart conditions, cancer, high blood pressure, as well as ear, nose, and throat-related illnesses.

"We urge all residents to turn out in large numbers. Parents and guardians should bring their children to receive free medical check-ups and treatment," Msando said.

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On her part, Public Relations Officer Linda Mtui noted that the camp will not only provide treatment services but also professional health advice, including specialized care for women and children.

She added that the EACLC Business Centre is not solely focused on business but is also committed to supporting the health and well-being of the community it serves.

The outreach is expected to significantly benefit residents of Ubungo and surrounding areas by improving access to essential healthcare services.