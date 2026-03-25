Rwanda: New Details Emerge On Two Students Found Dead in Rulindo

25 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

More details have emerged surrounding the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home in Rulindo District on Tuesday, March 24.

ALSO READ: Two students found dead in Rulindo District

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirmed the identities of the deceased as 20-year-old Angelo Irakoze, a student at Rwanda Polytechnic Tumba College, and 19-year-old Samanta Ingabire.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times that preliminary investigations suggest that Irakoze was suspected to have caused Ingabire's death before taking his own life.

"The motive behind the incident has not yet been established, and investigations are ongoing." Murangira said on Wednesday morning.

"It is further suspected that both deaths occurred on March 23, 2026."

He urged the public, particularly social media users, to refrain from speculation or from sharing unverified information, warning that this could interfere with ongoing investigations.

"RIB extends its sincere condolences to the families of Ingabire and Irakoze," he added.

The bureau's statement follows an earlier communication by RP-Tumba College, which was the first to confirm the deaths on Tuesday.

Reports said Irakoze was a First-Year student at the college, while Ingabire was in secondary school.

Read the original article on New Times.

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