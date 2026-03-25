Rwanda: Two Students Found Dead in Rulindo District

25 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Authorities in Rulindo District have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of two people, including a student from Rwanda Polytechnic Tumba College, who were found in a house.

The school confirmed the incident in a statement posted on X on Tuesday, March 24.

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According to the school, the student was identified as Angelo Irakoze. His body was found on Tuesday, together with that of a second person whose identity had not been officially confirmed.

"We are saddened by the sudden death of our student, Irakoze Angelo. The entire RP-Tumba College community stands with his family in this time of great sorrow," the school statement read

While official details remain limited, unconfirmed reports suggest that the second person might have been a female secondary school student who had visited Irakoze at his rented home near Tumba College.

The institution noted that relevant authorities have since taken over the matter and are conducting investigations to establish the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

Read the original article on New Times.

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