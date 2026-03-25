Tanzania/Rwanda: Why Tanzania Coach Gamondi Takes FIFA Series Seriously

Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi has said the FIFA Series 2026 presents a valuable opportunity to begin preparing his team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Taifa Stars are among eight teams in Kigali for the FIFA Series international friendlies scheduled from March 26 to 31.

Gamondi's side will open their campaign on March 26 against European opponents Liechtenstein national football team. They will then face Aruba national football team and Macau national football team in subsequent fixtures.

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"The idea is to have a strong team ready for AFCON, and this is a good opportunity to prepare the players mentally and physically. We need to make the most of this chance, as these are more than just friendly matches--they carry a competitive edge," Gamondi said.

Gamondi and his Tanzanian contingent arrived in Kigali on Tuesday, March 24, at 20:00 CAT.

Tanzania squad for FIFA Series 2026

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Azam FC), Yona Amosi (Pamba Jiji), Zuberi Foba (Azam FC).

Defenders: Mohamed Mussa (Mashujaa FC), Twalib Nuru (Azam FC), Bakari Msimu (Coastal Union), Elias Lameck (Azam FC), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Nickson Kibabage (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Mohamed Hussein (Young Africans), Ibrahim Abdulla (Young Africans).

Midfielders: Yusuph Kagoma (Simba SC), Kelvin Nashon (Pamba Jiji), Mudathir Yahya (Young Africans), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe FC, Turkey), Feisal Salum (Azam FC), Charles M'mombwa (Floriana FC, Malta), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale AFC, England), Alphonce Mabula (Shamakhi, Azerbaijan).

Forwards: Saimon Msuva (Al-Talaba, Iraq), Suleiman Mwalimu (Simba SC), Kelvin John (Aalborg BK, Denmark), Iddi Suleiman (Azam FC), Paul Peter (JKT Tanzania).