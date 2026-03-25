Kenya: Political Analyst Herman Manyora Charged With Obtaining Sh516,000 in Alleged Nairobi Hospital Tender Fraud

25 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Political analyst Herman Manyora was on Wednesday charged with obtaining Sh516,000 through fraudulent means in a purported Nairobi Hospital tender deal.

Manyora appeared before Magistrate Paul Mutai at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, where he denied the charge.

He was freed on a personal bond of Sh2 million, with two contact persons.

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Manyora is accused of obtaining the money from Josphine Luceno Kavulani to influence a tender, according to the charge sheet filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

The prosecution told the court that he allegedly used fraudulent tricks to convince the complainant that he would facilitate the award of a tender.

The charge sheet states that between August 15, 2024 and October 30, 2024, within Nairobi County, Manyora allegedly obtained Sh516,000 from Kavulani as payment to facilitate the award of tender number TNH/ITB/016/24/ENGINEERING at Nairobi Hospital to her company, Sipho Construction Limited.

Prosecutors say the complainant would not have paid the money were it not for the alleged fraudulent representations.

Several witnesses are expected to testify in the case, including the complainant, Gilbert Nyamweha, Margaret Muiyro, Nelson Thiongo and the investigating officer, alongside other potential witnesses.

The matter will be mentioned on April 13 for directions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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