Kenya: Kisumu Youth Rally Behind 'Niko Kadi' Drive Ahead of 2027 Elections

25 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisumu — Young people in Kisumu have intensified calls for mass voter registration under the 'Niko Kadi' movement as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather pace.

The campaign, which started in Nairobi, is rapidly gaining traction in the lakeside county, drawing hundreds of youth eager to acquire voter cards and participate in shaping the country's leadership.

Organizers have planned a major procession this Thursday to Huduma Centre Kisumu, where more than a thousand young people are expected to register.

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Joseph Mbaka, a youth leader in Kisumu, described the exercise as a critical step toward increasing youth participation in governance.

"This is our time to show up and be counted. The voter's card is our power, and we are urging every young person to take this step seriously," Mbaka affirmed.

The renewed push reflects growing frustration among young people over years of political exclusion and unfulfilled promises.

Many now see voter registration as a direct pathway to accountability and change.

"We are no longer spectators in decisions that shape our future. We want leaders who reflect our realities and priorities," one of the youth organizers expressed during the media briefing.

Religious leaders have also backed the initiative, calling on youth to embrace peaceful and meaningful civic engagement.

Reverend Benson Owuor of the Kisumu Anglican Church urged young people to reject manipulation during election periods.

"For too long, young people have been reduced to instruments of violence during elections. With a voter's card, they can choose a different path--one of peace, dignity, and purpose," he emphasized.

Organizers maintain that the 'Niko Kadi' movement will continue beyond the planned procession, focusing on sustained civic education and mobilization across the county.

"We are building a movement that does not end after registration. This is about long-term engagement and ensuring that every voice matters when the time to vote comes," said Mbaka.

The growing momentum in Kisumu signals a shift from voter apathy to active participation, as young people position themselves to play a decisive role in the 2027 election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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