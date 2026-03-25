Zimbabwe: Chinotimba Tours 'Game-Changing' Parirenyatwa Hospital Upgrade

Former Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba has hailed current renovations at Parirenyatwa Hospital's Adlum house as a boost to conditions for nurses following a tour of the facility.

The hostel, which accommodates 353 rooms has undergone refurbishment led by businessman Paul Tungwarara through his company, Prevail Group International.

During the visit, Chinotimba commended the initiative describing it as a timely intervention in the country's public health system.

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"This is a commendable effort that shows what partnerships can achieve. Improving accommodation for nurses is a crucial part of healthcare delivery," he said.

He also described Tungwarara's co-option into the ruling Zanu PF party as deserving.

"So, after touring this place I am now convinced that Tungwarara's co-option into the central committee is befitting because he has delivered and deserves to be given more works," he said

Turning to the Constitutional amendment Bill Number 3, Chinotimba said the works at Parirenyatwa could be a turning point for marketing the Bill.

"With the flow of work here, even presenting Amendment Bill Number 3 will be seamless as no one will object. This is a splendid job," he said

The renovation of 353 rooms at Adlum House includes comprehensive upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems and the addition of state-of-the-art bathrooms on each floor.

Previously, the building's capacity was reduced due to its deteriorated state but the restoration work coupled with new water systems is expected to restore its full functionality for up to 353 student residents.

To address power challenges, 200 solar panels have been installed on Adlum House providing a reliable 120kw solar energy system to supplement the grid.

Eight boreholes have also been drilled ensuring a consistent water supply for the residence, complemented by a 30 000-liter water reserve.

The swimming pool at the residence has also been refurbished into a jacuzzi.