Kenya: Wandayi Warns Oil Firms Against Hoarding, Cites Licence Risk

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) against hoarding fuel, saying offenders risk losing their licences.

Wandayi said the government has noted cases of firms withholding stocks in anticipation of price increases driven by global market disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.

"Notwithstanding the stable supply position, we note with concern reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks," he said.

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"This conduct is commercially opportunistic, contrary to the public interest, and in direct breach of licensing obligations."

He reminded OMCs of their obligation to maintain continuous supply and sell fuel at prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The CS maintained that Kenya has adequate fuel reserves, with the Kenya Pipeline Company holding 102 million litres of petrol, 146 million litres of diesel and 167 million litres of kerosene/Jet A-1.

"These stocks are sufficient to meet national demand, benchmarked against average daily consumption," he said.

Wandayi added that supplies for the April fuel cycle are on track, with confirmed deliveries of 330 million litres of petrol and 288 million litres of diesel, alongside additional kerosene cargo expected.

He further noted that there have been no disruptions reported under the government-to-government fuel import arrangement.

"If you contravene any of the conditions in the licences, you face serious consequences," he warned.