Rwanda: Kagame Backs Revival of Muslims' Morning Call to Prayer

President Paul Kagame has reassured Muslims in Rwanda that their morning call to prayer will return. The call had been affected as local government institutions implemented measures to curb noise pollution in Kigali and beyond.

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The morning prayer call or Adhan in Islam, announces Fajr, the first of the five daily prayers. It is performed at dawn, when the first light appears on the horizon just before sunrise, marking the beginning of the prayer time.

Speaking during a meeting with the Muslim community at BK Arena on Wednesday, March 25, Kagame was asked about the issue during a Q&A session, with one participant expressing concern over its suspension.

"Your Excellency, there is something that hurts us a lot. Maybe we didn't understand, you can help us understand. It hurts us that the morning call to prayer was removed," the participant said.

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"That is easy to examine," Kagame responded, before addressing leaders. "Are you afraid of those who wake you up in the morning? Usually, that time is for waking up," he added.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, Muslims, religious leaders, among others, to talk about national development.